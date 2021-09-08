Twin cities log four corona deaths, 492 test positive

Islamabad : Coronavirus that is continuing its spread in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has claimed another four lives from the twin cities in the last 24 hours while as many as 492 more cases have been reported from the region taking total number of cases so far registered from the region to 134,926.

It is important that to date, a total of 1,999 patients belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19.

The positivity rate of the infection has also been alarmingly high in the region as it has been recorded well over five per cent in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that the virus has claimed three more lives from ICT taking death toll from the federal capital to 877 while one patient from Rawalpindi district has lost life due to the illness in the last 24 hours that has taken death toll from the district to 1,122 on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 293 new patients have been registered from the federal capital. To date, a total of 101,249 patients have been reported from ICT of which 94,133 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT has been recorded as 6,239 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another 199 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 33,677 of which 30,335 patients have achieved cure.

According to the district health department, a total of 127 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town on Tuesday while some 2,093 confirmed patients of the illness from the district were in home isolation.