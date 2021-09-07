ECP reserves verdict on Sindh LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its decision on the question of local government (LG) elections in Sindh.

The issue of LG polls in Sindh was heard by a three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. The ECP special secretary, in his arguments, said that under the Sindh Local Governments Act 2013, it is necessary to hold elections within 120 days of completion of term or dissolution of the governments.

However, he added, the steps taken by the Sindh government showed that it did not want to hold LG elections for the next 18 months. To this, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab stated that there was no problem for the Sindh government in holding LG elections. “If the NA speaker does not refer the matter of the CCI to the joint sitting, it will be a violation of the Constitution,” he added.

During the hearing, the CEC said that the PPP did not object to the census in the general election. “Aren't local governments important in the eyes of political parties? The decision of the Election Commission will apply to all provinces.

The decision will be made in the national interest,” he added. The DG Law Election Commission asked whether the local governments would not be formed if the term of Parliament expired.

To this, Murtaza Wahab said no decision could be made on the basis of what would happen in 2023. The Additional Attorney General said there was no impediment in holding the LG elections after the CCI decision. The ECP reserved its decision after hearing the arguments.

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab later told the media that the ECP should direct the federal government to decide on the pending case. “We are happy to hold local government elections.” He said the Election Commission should fulfil the constitutional and legal requirements.