Functions arranged to mark Defence and Martyrs Day

PESHAWAR: A number of functions were arranged in the provincial metropolis and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday to mark the Defence & Martyrs Day.

Rallies were taken out and special ceremonies organized to pay rich tributes to the armed forces for foiling the Indian aggression on September 6, 1965 and defending the motherland bravely.

The speakers offered glowing tributes to the sons of the soil who laid down their lives while protecting the motherland.The members of the Pakistan Paindabad Movement gathered at the Peshawar Press Club to express love for the fallen heroes of the country.

They were holding a large banner that carried the portraits of the recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, the highest gallantry award.The Pakistan Paindabad Movement members also included women and children. They raised slogans in support of the armed forces and Pakistan.

Another rally was taken out by the traders from General Bus Stand which culminated at the Jinnah Park. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans to express love for the motherland and the armed forces.

CHITRAL: Chitral Scouts and police marked the day with a renewed pledge to serve the nation and protect the country from enemies’ aggression.Speaking at the ceremony, Commandant Chitral Scouts Brigadier Ali Muhammad Zafar said that the enemies had launched a hybrid war against Pakistan after their defeat in the conventional war.

He said that Frontier Corps, Pak Army and police were ready to render any sacrifice for the defence of the country and security of the nation.

The commandant said Chitral Scouts was playing an important role in defending the border in odd weather conditions. He shed light on 1965 war and paid glowing tributes to the martyrs. Additional Deputy Commissioner Hayat Shah and former district nazim Maghfirat Shah also spoke on the occasion.Later, gifts were distributed among the relatives of martyrs at the ceremony.Ceremonies were also arranged in other KP districts to mark the occasion.