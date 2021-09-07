Macron should scrap ailing party

Paris: Key allies of French President Emmanuel Macron have called for him to scrap his under-performing political party and replace it with a new one before elections next year.

Rumours that the 43-year-old head of state might launch a re-branded centrist political party were given fresh impetus on Monday by Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, a cabinet heavyweight, who came out in favour of a new "presidential party." "I’m in favour of creating a presidential party that will bring together everyone who supports Emmanuel Macron’s candidacy," Le Maire told the BFM television channel.