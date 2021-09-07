When asked who a true Muslim is, Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) replied, “One who avoids harming other Muslims with his tongue (words) and hand (actions)”. To understand this wisdom, the context is crucial. The verse talks about how it is important to watch our tongue not only for Muslims but for all human beings.

The principle is even deeper, pointing to the consensus of Muslim scholars that harming others even by our words is forbidden, and avoiding harm is obligatory. The advice of being careful with the ‘tongue’ has become particularly relevant in the age of hyper connectivity and social media. It has become quite hard to separate expert advice from frivolous opinions in this era of information frenzy.

There is a glut of so-called experts on various topics, impacting many more people today than was possible in the past. Only a few seem to be guarding the tongue anymore, harming many in the process by suggesting less-thought-out or ‘one-size-fits-all’ solutions to specific problems. One is, at times, disturbed to hear sound-bite solutions to complicated problems of human existence. The idea of careful, responsible advice seems to be a dying tradition. The literal meaning of advice is a guidance or recommendation for prudent future action; it is an opinion or counsel.

A number of developed countries and international development partners usually rely on advice based on stereotypes. It is likely that they may help developing nations in an even better manner if they appreciate their context and offer advice based on their peculiar circumstances and stages of human and economic development. Good policy advice is about seeking technically and constitutionally sound contextual solutions, respectfully considering the political realities in mind. Like humans, countries are unique - in their endowments, culture, religious orientation, conflicts and geography. Finding the right fit is the true game changer.

We have learned that the concept of embracing a liberal economy, a standard advice, without strengthened regulation can lead to an unjustifiable concentration of wealth. It can translate into higher economic and social stratification in societies, leaving a vast number of citizens without a chance of utilising their full potential, leading to suboptimal economies. Government regulations, if properly designed, serve as a vital ingredient and not an inhibitor to growth.

The responsibility of sound advice is to help design reforms that can have the highest impact on individual initiatives and achievement, encourage participation, and help people find innovative solutions for themselves. Creating markets, enhancing labour productivity and domestic investment triggered by entrepreneurial spirit can go a long way in transforming an economy. In essence, responsible advice would provide a sense of direction and a narrative focusing on value creation in every human being.

Many of us have become the beneficiaries of the global skewed wealth creation over the last few decades. We must ensure that those left out have a chance at the same success. Our advice for equity and progressivity in taxation and fairness of distributive policies must come from the heart – feeling the pain of those looking for a helping hand. All of us have a serious stake in each other’s wellbeing. For Pakistan, this fact may be more relevant than ever.

Giving advice is serious business. Those who give advice effectively wield soft influence; they shape important decisions and empower others to act. Adding qualifiers to advice on subject matters that do not fall under one’s purview is a demonstration of due diligence instead of that of a lack of knowledge. The whole interaction of giving advice is a subtle and intricate art. It requires emotional intelligence, restraint, diplomacy and patience. It is always helpful to listen, think and consult before rendering advice.

Receiving advice is often seen as the passive consumption of wisdom. However, while accepting advice, cognisance of inherent biases of the source of advice and consequently weighing the relevance of the advice to our situation is imperative. Advice can be considered as a choice which may be adopted, if suitable. We should never be blinded by the ideal life moments trending on social media. No lives are always perfect. Few people put their bad days out there when they are feeling low or when they have self-doubt. It is for us not to be misguided.

It is not that people should not advise others; however skilled advising involves more than just the giving and accepting of wisdom. It is a collaborative process, on both sides, to understand issues and craft promising paths forward. One can be emphatic in giving advice in the areas of their professional expertise. In the government sphere, areas like institution building, regulatory strengthening, restructuring plans, reforms for fiscal consolidation, re-profiling of the energy sector, and investment climate are highly technical in nature – we must rely on sound and contextual advice firmed with evidence-based analysis to move forward on them. For Pakistan, serious progress in these areas will determine the next generation’s wellbeing.

A piece of advice is a liability and may be treated as amaanat or the trust that others put in us. In this sense, the concept of advice embeds the idea of responsibility and stewardship – one that must be taken extremely carefully. Surely, serious advice can help society reap operational and tangible benefits in the form of better relationship management, stable economic environment and sustainable institutions.

The writer is former advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan.

