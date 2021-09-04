‘Mushairas in Pakistani languages to promote patriotism’

Islamabad : The holding of National Mushairas in Pakistani languages will promote the spirit of patriotism and national unity. These views were expressed by Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), while presenting the key-note address in the tenth program of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan, organized by the PAL.

The presidium consisted of Doli Beg (Pasni) and Ali Bakhsh Dashtiari (Iran). Karim Bakhsh Zorakh Buzdar (Koh-e-Salman) and Hassan Ali Hassan (Karachi) were the chief guests. Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman Baloch was the moderator.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, said that highlighting ‘Pakistaniyat’ in Pakistani language literature and holding National Mushairas would promote patriotism and national unity which is essential for the development and stability of the country.

He said that the most important and influential figure in modern Balochi poetry is Mir Gul Khan Naseer.

He said that the most important and influential figure in modern Balochi poetry is Mir Gul Khan Naseer. He has published seven collections of poetry, most notably "Gulbang", "Shab Grook", "Dostin Shirin", "Parang" and "Gilgal". He also received the title of Malik al-Shu'ara. He himself said that all the assets of my poetry are the religion of the motherland.

Chairman PAL said that Zahoor Shah Syed Hashmi, Mir Muhammad Hussain Angha, Azad Jamaldini, Ata Shad, Akbar Barakzai, Murad Sahir and other important poets have openly expressed their love for justice, equality, peace, humanity and patriotism in the society.

Shakoor Zahid (Quetta), Qayyum Sadig (Kharan), Tanveer Wadar (Turbat) and others present their poetry in Balochi.