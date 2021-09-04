Office-bearers hope for end to intra-PTI rifts

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) governing body in the Hazara division has expressed the optimism that the differences within the party would come to an end after the disciplinary actions by a newly established powerful apex committee.

“This committee being led by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would settle the differences, and if needed, remove office-bearers to pave the way for the party’s win in the upcoming local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Ajmal Khan Swati, the governing body’s information secretary, told reporters here on Friday.

He felt the PTI popularity had been adversely affected in Mansehra district and the rest of the Hazara division because of the internal differences.