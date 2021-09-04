KU announces admissions to affiliated colleges for two-year associate degrees

Taking a U-turn on the two-year degree programme, the University of Karachi (KU) on Friday announced the admission schedule of the two-year associate degree programme in its affiliated colleges.

After approving the policy, the KU Academic Council has recently changed the nomenclature of its two-year BA, BSc and BCom degree programmes as associate degree in arts, associate degree in science, and associate degree in commerce respectively for regular and private students.

The varsity spokesperson, however, said that there would be no change in the course outline, rules and regulations. The course outlines which had already been finalised in the old BA, BSc, and BCom would be used for the associate degree programmes in arts, science and commerce and the system of the examination for the associate degrees would be the same as the previous system of two-year programmes for regular degrees.

In this regard, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has already extended the date of implementation of its Undergraduate Education Policy 2020 for some varsities. According to KU Registrar Prof Dr Abdul Waheed, the varsity’s Academic Council has constituted a committee that will discuss and deliberate the changes in the curriculum including the examination system for the associate degrees in the light of the guidelines given by the HEC.

The admission forms for the associate degree programmes in arts, science and commerce will be available from September 6 and the last date for the submission of admission forms and payment of fees in these programmes will be September 17. The classes for the first year will start on September 20, 2021.

Earlier, the KU Academic Council in its meeting held on July 8 had unanimously approved to continue its conventional degree programmes. The varsity had also formed a committee for the phase-wise implementation of the two-year associate degree programme and four-year BS program proposed by the HEC.

The Academic Council also decided then to defer the two-year associate degree programme till June 2022. The decision of the restoration of the traditional bachelor’s and master’s programs was taken in the July 8 meeting in the light of the recommendations of a committee headed by Prof Dr Jamil H. Kazmi. However, in the recent development, the varsity has decided to implement the associate degree programme this year.