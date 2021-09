MARDAN: Around 41 kanals state land has been recovered during an anti-encroachment campaign in the district during the last several days, a senior officer said.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif said they launched the campaign on the directives of the provincial government. He added that under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner- General Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, a team including Assistant Commissioner Dr Saman Abbas and other officials were leading the operation.