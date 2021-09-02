EU envoy takes part in plantation drive

Islamabad : European Union High Commissioner to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara planted a tree at Punjab House Park in a 100,000 tree plantation campaign by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) in collaboration with AAA Associates here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Ms. Androulla said that the environmental changes are affecting the whole world’s environment. Although Pakistan does not include those countries that are destroying the environment but are being affected by the changes made by other countries, she said. "It is very encouraging that in Pakistan, the private sector is also taking a keen interest in tree plantation campaign. This campaign will have for reach consequences for the country’s climate and environment," she observed.

She furthermore said that Pakistan youth should play an important role in this essential campaign launched for the country.

Managing Director PICSS Abdullah Khan said that it’s not the only responsibility of the government but we are equally responsible for the protection of our environment. During this campaign all planted trees will be monitored regularly to protect and ensure their growth as well conversely, he added.

Senator Sehar Kamran and other ambassadors, dignitaries and civil society members were also present there in huge strength.