Two killed in Bara firing

BARA: Two persons were shot dead and a woman sustained injuries over an electricity dispute in the Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Monday, local and official sources said.

They said Aziz Gul and Inayat Gul had exchanged harsh words over electricity dispute when they allegedly opened fire on each other in the Shalobar area. As a result, Aziz Gul and Inayat Gul died on the spot while a woman sustained injuries. The injured was rushed to a hospital in Peshawar. It may be mentioned here that the slain persons, Aziz Gul and Inayat Gul were first cousins.