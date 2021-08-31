Shahbaz should ask Nawaz to face court cases, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif instead of bringing millions of people to Islamabad should ask his brother Nawaz Sharif to return from London and face court cases.

Reacting to a press conference of the PML-N president, he said Sharif brothers should face cases against them in courts of law. Terming the tirade of Shahbaz as ridiculous, Chaudhry said he should not make such frivolous statements at Quaid’s mausoleum.

“On the one hand, millions of rupees have been spent on (Nawaz’s) grandson’s wedding in London, while on the other hand they are crying that people of Pakistan have been facing problems due to inflation,” he said, adding: “The crocodile tears shed by the PML-N leadership over inflation and price hike are manifestation of their duplicity.”

The minister asked Shahbaz to quit politics and hold consultations with his lawyers. He said owing to the strong court cases against Shahbaz, it did not seem that he would be able to address public rallies for long time.

Chaudhry further said at a time when the focus of the whole world was on Afghanistan, the PML-N leadership did not utter a word about it. “The manner in which the PML-N leadership is seeking the support of the world powers is disgraceful,” he remarked.

Taking a jibe at the PML-N, he said they have toss for party presidency on monthly basis. “This time Shahbaz is the president, next time it will be Maryam Nawaz and then Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.”