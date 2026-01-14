Kiefer Sutherland detained for allegedly assaulting ride-share driver in Hollywood

Kiefer Sutherland detained for allegedly assaulting ride-share driver

Kiefer Sutherland has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a ride-share driver in Los Angeles.

As per People magazine, the 59-year-old actor was arrested on suspicion of physically assaulting a driver and making serious criminal threats.

However, the driver was not injured in the alleged incident that happened on Monday, January 12, near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Hollywood.

“On January 12, around 12:15 a.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call regarding an assault involving a rideshare driver near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue," LAPD officer Kevin Terzes told the outlet.

"The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim," he continued.

Kevin added that the Designated Survivor star was taken into custody at the scene for "Criminal Threats, in violation of California Penal Code section 422."

The LAPD officer further told the publication that the alleged victim "did not sustain any injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene."

Jail records confirm that Kiefer was detained and booked into jail on Monday before being released on a $50,000 bond.

As per the arrest records, his next court appearance is scheduled for February 2 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.