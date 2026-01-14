Details of Kate Middleton 44th birthday celebrations with family revealed

The royal expert has disclosed details of Kate Middleton’s birthday celebrations

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton celebrated her 44th birthday on Friday, January 9 with a heartfelt post on social media.

Kensington Palace shared a video of Kate saying, “The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing.

“There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world. C.”

Now, a royal expert has disclosed details of Kate Middleton’s birthday celebrations with family.

Royal expert Richard Eden, in his report for the Daily Mail, has revealed that Kate Middleton enjoyed lunch with her mother Carole and sister Pippa on her 44th birthday.

He shared the story with caption, “Down-to-earth Kate's family birthday lunch.”

The expert said, “When Harry and Meghan dine out in California, the whole world seems to know about it. The Princess of Wales, by contrast, was able to celebrate her birthday in peace.

“I hear that when Catherine turned 44 last Friday, the future queen enjoyed lunch with her mother, Carole Middleton, and sister Pippa at a tiny French restaurant, The Funghi Club, in Hungerford, Berks.”

The restaurant spokesman confirmed to Eden, “We had the enormous pleasure of welcoming a rather extraordinary guest.

“She [Kate Middleton] was utterly charming, gracious and every bit as radiant in person as you'd imagine.”

“They add that it was 'a little moment of magic for our small bistro – and one we won't forget'”