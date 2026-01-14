Prince Harry to 'soft launch' Meghan Markle as they test return to royal life

Prince Harry seems to be “soft launching” Meghan Markle as she is set to return to the UK alongside him for the first time since September 2022.

According to royal insiders, the timing of the Duchess of Sussex’s alleged return is significant as they said Harry is quietly finding ways to reconnect with King Charles and the royal family.

They told Radar Online that Meghan coming to the UK would signal a joint effort that they both want back in the royal family.

"Meghan coming back with Harry at this moment is not accidental,” a source told the publication.

They continued, “He is exploring ways back into the royal fold, and her presence beside him sends a signal that this is a joint recalibration, not just his."

"It is being read as a soft relaunch, especially given the challenges she has faced professionally in America."

Another source noted that if “Meghan comes back now, it aligns with Harry's outreach to the family and his desire for the King to be involved in Invictus.

"It suggests she is not closing doors but quietly testing whether one might reopen."

A third noted, "Some see it as a pragmatic move, a recognition that the royal world she left may yet offer the stability the commercial world has not."