NHS issues 'eight-week' warning for omeprazole users

Many people around the world either consume omeprazole or lansoprazole for their digestive problems or gut issues.

However, the NHS has issued a warning that anyone taking these medicines should review their usage as the health organization recommends that it “should be taken for as short a time as possible.”

Both omeprazole and lansoprazole classify as Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs), a class of drug that are the most frequently prescribed for treating indigestion and other symptoms such as heartburn and acid reflux.

The NHS provides an explanation of PPIs, stating: "PPIs are a type of medicine which reduces the amount of acid your stomach makes. Having less acid can help ease the symptoms of indigestion. Indigestion is also known as heartburn, dyspepsia, or acid reflux. There are a number of PPIs available, for example, Omeprazole and Lansoprazole."

Additionally, some people are prescribed a PPI for different reasons, such as protecting their stomach when taking anti-inflammatories, or for other medications or health conditions like Barrett's Oesophagus.

As per the Mirror, for those taking the medicine must listen and follow their general physician’s advice and depending on how severe your condition is you may need to take PPIs for a specific period, but generally, the NHS advises against using them longer than necessary.

"PPIs are usually prescribed for four to eight weeks for indigestion symptoms", it states. "They should be taken for as short a time as possible to avoid long-term side effects."

Long-term use of PPIs can lead to an increased risk of infections in the bowel, primarily infections caused by a bacteria: Clostridium difficile, and lungs, including pneumonia.

It may also potentially reduce the absorption of crucial vitamins and minerals, such as magnesium, vitamin B12 and calcium.