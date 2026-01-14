Meghan Markle 'strict personal conditions' for UK trip come to light

King Charles has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A royal expert has exposed a list of Meghan Markle’s demands for visiting Britain with her husband Prince Harry in July.

The demands of Meghan have been revealed by royal expert Rob Shuter in his latest piece for substack as the duchess is planning her first return to Britain in four years—but insiders say it will only happen if her strict personal conditions are met.

Meghan is expected to join Prince Harry at the one-year countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham this July—but only on her terms.

The insider tells the royal expert, “She wants four floors of the Hyatt completely shut down just for her. Extra security outside. Staff aren’t allowed to look at her. She’s in total control.”

Another insider adds, “Anyone who has any interaction with her has to call her ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.’ No exceptions.”

“Security arrangements are said to include 24/7 drivers, a fleet of luxury cars, and a police escort from the airport straight to the hotel,” Rob further said.

“This isn’t just protection,” a source says. “She’s asking for a fortress. Bulletproof glass at the Games, armed security everywhere she goes.”

Meanwhile, there are also reports King Charles has offered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to stay at Highgrove House during their trip to UK in July.

The Gloucestershire residence is described as “ultra-secure” and is said to be under consideration should Meghan and Harry travel to Britain.