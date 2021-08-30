UK, European MPs commend AJK ex-president’s services

MUZAFFARABAD: The Members of the UK and European parliaments have commended the efforts of former AJK president Sardar Masood Khan for highlighting the issue of Jammu and Kashmir globally and establishing a close association with leaders and parliamentarians around the world.

UK’s Shadow Home Minister Jess Phillips, Afzal Khan, Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons, UK, Andrew Gwynne Chair Labour Friends of Kashmir, James Daly Chair Conservative Friends of Kashmir, and Phil Bennion, former member of the European Parliament in their separate video messages, said that former president Sardar Masood Khan had regularly attended events in the British and European parliaments during his five-year tenure and not only effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue but also remained in touch with MPs, media and civil society. Afzal Khan, in his message, said that ex-president Sardar Masood did excellent work for the Kashmir cause during his tenure as President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “He (Masood Khan) was the right person at the right time for the right job. President Khan, he said, worked with the members of the European and UK parliaments in furthering the cause of Kashmiris struggle for their right to self-determination.” He is the person with tremendous knowledge and experience of diplomatic work around the world, he added.

Ms Rebecca Long-Bailey, serving as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Salford and Eccles, UK, in a message, praised Sardar Masood Khan as a humble man who tirelessly worked to promote human rights of Kashmiri people and peace in the region. Kate Hollern, UK Labour Member of Parliament from Blackburn, UK, said Sardar Masood Khan was a truly honourable gentleman who had worked hard for the human rights of the Kashmiri people.