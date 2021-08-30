To solve Karachi’s problems: Shehbaz pledges to unite all parties sans PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to make Karachi a model city by uniting all political parties, except for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and work together for prosperity and peace of the metropolis.

In a visit to the NA-249, a constituency of Baldia Town from where Shehbaz contested the election in 2018, the PML-N leader told the party leaders and local elders that Karachi was the city of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the economic hub of the country, but was being treated like a step-child.

Shehbaz, along with party leaders, including Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah and former governor Mohammad Zubair, attended two events in Baldia Town. If Allah Almighty gave him another chance, he and his party, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, would show to the world how to make Karachi an exemplary city, he said while talking to the locals. He broke into tears while talking about the plight of the people of Karachi.

He reminded that it was PMLN that returned peace, security and law and order to the city and rescued it from catastrophic load-shedding. He said the city earns billions and trillions for the country and yet the people of the city struggle for a gallon of water. “May God give strength to the Sindh government so that they could serve the people even better,” he added. “Pakistan can never prosper without the prosperity of Karachi,” he said.

The PMLN leader said when he came to Karachi during the rainy season, he was extremely saddened by the damage to roads and other infrastructure. “The water shortage, lack of education and healthcare facilities, were also a matter of great grief for him.”

The PMLN leader Miftah Ismail, who had announced resigning from the post of provincial secretary-general this week, also met Shehbaz on Sunday and the meeting continued for an hour, party sources told The News.