Five injured in separate incidents across city

Five people were injured in separate incidents in parts of the city on Sunday. A 21-year-old youth, Saud, son of Siraj, was wounded in a firing incident within the limits of the Airport police station. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police said the youth was shot for offering resistance during a mugging bid and a case had been registered. Separately, Asif Patel, 45, son of Iqbal Patel, was shot and injured under mysterious circumstances in North Nazimabad within the limits of the Hyderi police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the man was hit by a stray bullet. In another incident, Atif Ali, 34, son of Ali Asghar, was shot and injured within the limits of the Saeedabad police station. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment.

Police said they were trying to trace unidentified suspects who had shot the man. A teenage boy identified as Asim, 13, son of Faqir, was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in Orangi Town. He was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Asif, son of Riaz, was injured after he was stabbed in the North Nazimabad area. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the youth was stabbed by muggers when he put up resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered while investigations are underway.