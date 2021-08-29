Neighbouring countries fully aware of Afghan situation: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Neighbouring countries are “fully aware” of the situation in Afghanistan and they are “realistic” about it, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday, following the conclusion of his four-nation tour to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

The foreign minister, in a statement issued by the Foreign Office, said during his visit he got to know the four nations’ perspective about the situation in Afghanistan. He noted that if the situation in the war-torn country deteriorates, it would have an impact on the entire region.

“Stability in Afghanistan will benefit the entire region,” he added.

Speaking about the Afghan people, he said they had been facing conflict for several decades and now, they aspired for peace to prevail in their country. “They are suffering due to mistakes made in the past.”

The foreign minister said everyone should learn from their past mistakes and not repeat them. He appreciated the positive signals coming from Afghanistan, in a reference to the conciliatory messaging the Taliban have been putting out since their takeover of Kabul on August 15.

“The Taliban leadership is in contact with everyone,” he said, urging the international community to not isolate Afghanistan, as it would have an adverse impact on the country.

Turning his guns on to India, he said New Delhi topped the list of spoilers who did not wish to see stability and peace in Afghanistan. With this aim in mind, “India had brought together several terrorist organisations”, he said.

“India is peddling negative propaganda to discredit Pakistan,” Qureshi said, adding that New Delhi was persistent in its pursuit of depriving the region of peace.

“There are concerns; we need to remain cautious.”

Speaking about Pakistan’s affairs, he said Islamabad had not shut its borders with Afghanistan, rather, it had taken steps for border management.

The four nations “praised Pakistan’s conciliatory role in Afghanistan”, the foreign minister said, adding that Islamabad has had an important hand in evacuating foreigners from Afghanistan.

“PIA has played a crucial role in this [...] people are expressing their confidence in Pakistan and they are thanking Pakistan,” the foreign minister added.

The foreign minister said he had spoken to his British counterpart and asked him to review the decision to place Pakistan’s on the country’s travel “red list”.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres Saturday spoke to Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi over the phone to discuss the evolving situation in war-torn Afghanistan.According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the two leaders exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and efforts to promote peace and stability in the country.

FM Qureshi underscored that Islamabad will continue to play its constructive role in support of the efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He appreciated the contribution of the UN in addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and noted that it was imperative for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan, including by supporting the Afghan people’s socio-economic and humanitarian needs.

The UN chief expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s role in facilitating the work and humanitarian mission of UN entities in Afghanistan. He sought Pakistan’s continued support in that regard.

The foreign minister assured the UN chief of all possible support to the UN in the fulfilment of its mandate.

He highlighted the facilitation being provided by Pakistan to the international community in evacuation and relocation efforts. FM Qureshi reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to assist the UN in all possible ways.

Meanwhile, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from Dominic Raab, the secretary for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs and first secretary of state of the United Kingdom.

Matters of mutual interest, latest developments in Afghanistan and other matters were discussed during the telephonic conversation.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack near the Kabul airport, in which so many precious lives were lost, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan was closely following the evolving situation in the country.

He underscored that safety, security, stability and protection of the rights of all Afghans were critically important. An inclusive political settlement was the best way forward, the foreign minister added.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, FM Qureshi stated that Pakistan was in touch with regional and international partners. In this context, he emphasized the vital importance of peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.