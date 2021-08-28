KP Assembly adjourned for lack of quorum

PESHAWAR: Lack of quorum marred the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly sitting on Friday leading the chair to adjourn the House till Monday without doing any business.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Member Provincial Assembly from Lakki Marwar, Munawwar Khan, pointed to the lack of quorum soon after the recitation from the Holy Quran.

Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, who presided over the session, ordered the ringing of the bells for five minutes to overcome the issue.

After five minutes when the session was resumed, the secretary on counting found that only 30 members were present in the House.

The chair ordered ringing of the bells again for two minutes but on recounting only 32 members were present.

The deputy speaker, while expressing disappointment over the lack of interest in the assembly business by the members from both the treasury and opposition, adjourned the session till 2 pm on Monday.