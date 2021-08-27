AJK PM draws UN attention to Indian atrocities

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi has invited the attention of the United Nations towards gruesome human rights violations and extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afradi who called on him here on Thursday, he said Indian forces are engaged in the systematic killing of Kashmiri people and have intensified the reign of terror to crush the freedom movement launched by Kashmiris for attaining their fundamental right to self-determination.