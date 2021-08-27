NHA’s Rs60m scam hearing adjourned till Sept 24th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of National Highway Authority (NHA) scam by September 24. In this case the NAB had arrested the accused NHA Director Shaukat Hussain, Land Acquisition Collector Naveed Murad, two Deputy Accountants, Hassan Mehmood, Muhammad Faroque and others.

The NAB had initiated an inquiry against the accused on a complaint filed by NHA

Chairman in 2017. The government had started a project of extension of Bahawalpur-Rahimyar Khan 273-km road from 2003 to 2004. The accused allegedly transferred a huge amount of Rs60 million as bogus payments for the land which was not purchased.