‘JI to continue struggle for country’s stability’

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has said that the 80 year history of JI is full of struggle for making Pakistan a stable Islamic country and during the period the party has rendered great services for the well-being of the country and the nation.

In a statement on the 80th foundation day of the party, the JI leader said that late Maulana Abul A’la Maududi and his 75 companions laid the foundation of the JI on August 26, 1941. The party has now become a major political force in the country, he said.

He said that the majority of the political parties of the country were not political but hereditary.