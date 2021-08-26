Work on Nawazabad-Mundi meadow road launched

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched work on the second phase of the Rs1.37 billion Nawazabad-Mundi meadow road on Wednesday.

“The work on the second phase was launched as the government released an amount of Rs1.37 billion under the tourism exploration project launched by the government to promote tourism in the Siran valley,” the federal preliminary secretary MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan told reporters.

He said that the first phase of the road was completed with Rs850 million and once the second phase of this 33km artery completes, the tourists from within the country and abroad could visit the scenic alpine Mundi valley.

The MNA said that three mega bridges would also be built on the parts of the under-construction road. He said that the Mundi meadow was naturally enriched with lush green mountains, waterfalls and above all the lakes at the hilltop, he said.