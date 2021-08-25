Christian social activist honoured

PESHAWAR: A noted Christian social activist from Peshawar, Augustine Jacob, has been awarded SP Singha Award for his work for the rights of the minorities and other marginalized communities.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar awarded him for his remarkable contributions at a ceremony arranged at the Punjab Governor’s house in Lahore, said a press release.

The special function was organized to acknowledge the outstanding services of non-Muslim Pakistanis from various professions.

The recipients of the awards included educationists, social activists, clergymen, journalists and other social figures for excelling work in their fields.

A total of 24 professionals from all over the country were awarded by the governor and Augustine Jacob was the first and only person from KP to receive the award.

The Punjab governor spoke of the role of late Dewan Bahudar SP Singha as the first speaker of the Punjab Assembly and acknowledged the services of minorities in the making and development of Pakistan.

Congratulating the recipients of the awards, Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar said he was happy that the heroes from religious minorities had been recognised for their services.