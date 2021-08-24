PML-N statement on no-confidence against govt ridiculous: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday termed the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) statement on the no-confidence motion against the government ridiculous, saying the party [PML-N] was in habit of scapegoating the PPP for its failures and compromises.

“Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari not only repeatedly offered full cooperation of the PPP members to the leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif to make the no-confidence motion against the government a success but also handed over its members for the purpose and now it is time that the opposition leader should announce going ahead with the move,” said PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, in response to PML-N's no-confidence motion statement. Bukhari said PPP's stance against the government was clear, but the PML-N should clarify its position. “The PML-N should follow the suggestions given by PPP in PDM instead of throwing rubble on the PPP,” he said.

Bukhari said that PPP was bound by the PDM charter and adhered to the points and if the PML-N brings no-confidence against the government, the PPP will support it under the PDM charter. He said that from day one, the PPP had said that resignations and no-confidence motion should be taken seriously. “The PML-N had neither its own strategy nor any direction and it had to decide whether to follow the London-Lahore or Islamabad narrative,” he said.

He said the PMLN was the biggest opposition party in the Parliament and it should formulate an anti-government strategy, but it failed to perform the leadership role, as it was divided and confused.