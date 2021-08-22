Corona claims 26 more lives

LAHORE : Coronavirus claimed 26 more lives while 1,080 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Saturday, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 11,503 and a total number of cases recorded 378,289, while 343,842 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 22,944 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 910 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours.

The Health Department conducted 21,174 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.57 million so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 470,325 citizens were vaccinated in 662 centres and the total number of vaccinated people reached 24,592,985 in the province. —APP

Our Correspondent adds: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has informed that as many as 321,438 corona patients are recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of SHC&MED and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, while 894 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.

While chairing a high-level meeting here on Saturday SHC&MED Secretary Sarah Aslam said that in view of Corona pandemic, the department has made sufficient arrangements that out of 6799 beds reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, 4928 beds were lying unoccupied. Likewise, 1394 beds reserved in government hospitals of Lahore and 968 beds were vacant so far.

The Secretary SHC&MED said that the department had arranged 3274 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2621 beds were vacant. However, 370 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 291 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 2809 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of government and 1852 beds are vacant while in hospitals of Lahore, 798 beds are reserved in HDU and 552 beds are unoccupied, Sarah Aslam added.

The Secretary SHC&MED said the health department had arranged 716 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 261 ventilators were under use while 455 vents were unoccupied. “Around 229 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 103 are occupied and 125 ventilators are vacant,” she said.