Coronavirus Twin cities log 16 deaths, 1,053 cases

Rawalpindi: As many as 16 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last two days while another 1,053 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities in the last 48 hours that took the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 125,723.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that nine deaths were added to the dashboards of the twin cities on Ashura, Thursday and seven deaths were reported from the region in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the twin cities to 1,916 on Friday.

As many as 658 new patients were added to the dashboards of ICT and Rawalpindi district on the 10th of Muharram, on Thursday, while 395 new cases were confirmed positive from the region in the last 24 hours.

The virus has claimed five lives from the federal capital in the last two days taking the death toll from ICT to 842 while as many as 777 new patients have been reported from ICT in the last 48 hours taking the tally to 95,491 of which 89,062 patients have recovered.