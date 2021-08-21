‘Inflation, corruption, hopelessness mark three years of change’

ISLAMABAD: PMLN President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the three years of PTI government were the worst ever example of public exploitation.

In a statement, he said the people reminisced about the times before the PTI government took power. “They think about the 5.8 percent growth rate, 3 percent inflation, Rs35 per kg flour, Rs52 per kg sugar, affordable electricity and gas and remind themselves how Nawaz Sharif got the economy back on its feet, bid farewell to IMF, brought CPEC in the country, created jobs and opportunities for businesses.”

He said Nawaz Sharif rescued the nation from the darkness and shortages of electricity and gas all without causing any food inflation, reports Geo News. But, he said, over the past three years Pakistan had been turned into one of the most exorcise countries of the world which was extremely saddening and upsetting.

“These three years of PTI turned out to be the golden hearts for illegal profiteers, hoarders, mafias and obliterates. Whereas these three years of the so-called government of change became three centuries for the poor people of Pakistan where their lives were snatched away by the unbearable inflation. All they got was high prices, corruption and hopelessness. The fate of the country was set course for doomsday, and everyone from labourers to hawkers all the way to the industrialists suffered under the PTI rule.

Inflation crushed the masses while businesses were destroyed by massive taxation. Price control companies couldn’t bring down prices despite staging multiple pointless meetings. People are derived through the insane import and export of sugar and wheat. Petrol, electricity, gas, medicines, vegetables, edible oil, ghee, and every other essential commodity has been pushed beyond buying capacity of the people,” he said.

Shahbaz said the patrons of Naya Pakistan had rendered the nation broke and in debt. He said the debt shot over Rs16,000 billion while unemployment reached the historic highs. He further said five million existing jobs were lost instead of provision of the promised 10 million jobs.

“20 million were pushed under the poverty line instead of giving them the promised 5 million homes. The realisation of the dreams sold to the people ended up being extremely scary and traumatizing, he said.

Shehbaz said the past three years had jammed the national economy and businesses. He said the rulers slashed jobs and put the mere survival of people at risk. And on top of all this, this Imran government got a certificate of progress in corruption, embezzlement, misappropriation and bribery from the international community, he concluded.