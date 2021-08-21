PU Academic Council meeting on 25th

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has convened a meeting of its Academic Council on August 25 which will discuss syllabus and scheme of studies of various academic programmes. According to details, the Academic Council is also taking up an agenda item related to Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT) announced by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The test, which is not mandatory by HEC, is most likely to be not adopted by the Punjab University. It is pertinent to mention here that the Government College University (GCU) Lahore has also not followed HEC’s admission test for its undergraduate admissions this year.