Ghost employees costing exchequer Rs2.5m monthly: official

MANSEHER: Tehsil Municipal Officer Balakot, Sikandar Mansoor, has said that an amount of Rs2.5 million was being withdrawn monthly by such employees who didn’t perform their duties.

“I have issued notices to such employees to rejoin their duties in a stipulated period, or else they would be terminated from services and money received by them would also be recovered from them,” he said.

Mansoor, who was recently posted as TMO Balakot, said that he wanted to end the concept of ghost employees from his department.

“Those who have been receiving salaries should perform official duty instead of running their own businesses and indulging in politics,” he said.

He said that final notices were served to ghost employees and they were asked to rejoin their duties otherwise their names would be made public.He said that people of Balakot town were still reeling because of the devastating earthquake of 2005 and in such a situation, an amount of Rs2.5 million was being wasted every month.