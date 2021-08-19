People visit graveyards on Muharram 9

Islamabad:The people visited cemeteries in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Wednesday (Muharram 9) in large numbers to pray for the departed family members and friends.

Among the cemeteries, which attracted large crowds, were those of H-8, H-11, and Golra in Islamabad and of New Katarian, Shah Dee Tahlian, Pirwadhai, Eidgah, Dhoke Ratta, Asghar Mall, Dhoke Kashmirian and Bakramandi in Rawalpindi.

Visitors, mostly men and children, swept and moistened graves, sprinkled rose petals and scented water over them, lit incense sticks atop, and pulled weeds out of the surroundings. Repairs to broken graves were also done. The visitors later offered ‘Fateha’ and recited verses from the Holy Quran to seek the salvation of the dead from the Allah.

Some visitors got so emotional that they cried aloud remembering the dear departed, while others sobbed uncontrollably with those accompanying comforting them. Sellers of flowers, especially roses and rose petals, reported high sales. However, visitors complained that florists made unfairly large profits at will. Philanthropists served food and sherbet to visitors outside graveyards.