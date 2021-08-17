GDA’s Nusrat Sahar Abbasi starts wearing ‘Hijab’

SUKKUR: GDA MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi on Monday said she had started wearing ‘Hijab’ after being guided by the teachings of Islam.

Nusrat Sahar Abbasi, Sindh MPA, hailing from Khairpur district, shared a video message on her social media handle, in which she told the viewers how she adopted wearing veil after being guided by the teachings of Islam.

The MPA said she saw death very closely, when she contracted Covid-19 virus, adding she recovered from the fatal monster by the grace of Almighty Allah. She said Allah provided her with a chance (new life) to follow His prescribed path. She said she did not want to force other women to wear ‘Hijab’, saying she would continue her politics from the platform of the PML-F.