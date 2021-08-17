Engro renovates iconic PIDC Bridge

KARACHI: August 16, 2021: Engro – widely regarded as one of the largest conglomerates of Pakistan – renovated the iconic PIDC Bridge in Karachi which serves as an important connection to the M.T. Khan Road.

The bridge has been refurbished in collaboration with the Government of Sindh and was inaugurated by Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui – the Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh and the newly instated Administrator for Karachi – in presence of Ghias Khan, President Engro Corporation; Ahsan Zafar Syed, CEO Engro Energy Limited and other members of the Engro leadership team on the eve of country’s 74th Independence Day.

The PIDC Bridge also known as the Chand Mari or Lovers Bridge has its history dating back to the pre-partition times and played a significant role in the development of Karachi city in its nascent colonial days.

The Bridge was first constructed when railways was introduced in the city and was meant to provide a link between the then newly constructed warehouses and the commercial centre – today, it continues to provide an arterial connection for vehicular traffic in the city.

The current renovation was designed and executed in collaboration with the Government of Sindh and CGD Consulting who also happened to have designed and launched the renovated Jahangir Park.