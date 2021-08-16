Teenage boy commits suicide

A teenage boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in Lines Area on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday at a house in Lines Area within the limits of the Brigade police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the house and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the boy was identified as 19-year-old Ali Raza, son of Yamin.

Quoting initial investigations, police said the boy might have killed himself over a family dispute.