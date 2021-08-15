Patriotic zeal on campuses on Independence Day

LAHORE : Educational institutions of the provincial metropolis celebrated 75th Independence Day of the country with patriotic zeal and fervor here on Saturday.

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore celebrated the Independence Day at a ceremony marked by colorful musical performances, and debating and quiz contests.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar along with GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and academic heads hoisted the national flag at the University’s Amphitheatre while students and staff were in attendance.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that in our Independence Day celebrations, we should not forget our brothers and sisters of occupied Kashmir and Palestine. He said we needed to forget our differences and work together to make Pakistan an invincible welfare state. He said Pakistan couldn’t progress until we acknowledge our shortcomings. “More than 20 million children do not go to school, while majority of the children in Pakistan get admitted to hospitals due to drinking of dirty water,” he said.

The Punjab governor further said Pakistan got benefit of 24 billion dollars from GSP Plus. However, he admitted that Indian lobby was very active against Pakistan, and collective efforts were needed from government, traders and influencers for renewal/ continuation of GSP Plus status.

Talking about the situation in Afghanistan, Ch Sarwar said war was no solution; the Afghan government should negotiate with Taliban. Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi said Allama Iqbal's philosophy and Quaid-e-Azam's life served as beacons of light for the Muslim youth. He shared his different initiatives for development and progress of GCU, and also reiterated the commitment that he would leave no stone unturned for development of GCU in the realm of research and education. He called upon the GCU faculty and staff members to carry out their individual as well as collective responsibilities sincerely, honestly and justly. Later, the Punjab governor inaugurated on-campus plantation drive.

At Punjab University a flag hoisting ceremony in connection with the Independence Day was held at New Campus outside the Vice Chancellor’s office which was attended by Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, other officials, faculty members, students and employees of the university. Chinese students studying at Punjab University especially took part and raised Pakistani flags. Addressing the ceremony Prof Niaz Ahmad paid special tribute to the sacrifices of ancestors and said that it was due to their sacrifices and visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal that the nation was living in an independent atmosphere.

Prof Niaz Ahmad further said every Pakistani should play his/her role for the development of Pakistan. He said that we must make efforts for the betterment of our institutions. He said that teachers must play their role for resolving the issues being faced by the country as well as society. He said that man was blind without education. He called upon the university teachers, employees and students to take part in the tree plantation drive of the government with enthusiasm.

Later, PU VC and faculty members paid a visit to the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal and offered Fateha.

A central flag hoisting ceremony was held at the main campus of University of Education, Township on Saturday which was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Arshad, all Directors, Principals, faculty members and staff of the university. The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha hoisted the national flag which was followed by the national anthem.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that August 14, 1947 was the day of victory, for which the Muslims of the Subcontinent made innumerable sacrifices according to the enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and the dream of Allama Iqbal. The establishment of Pakistan is certainly a miracle of recent history and we are thankful to Allah Almighty that we have been given such a great blessing as freedom, but we must ask ourselves today whether we have achieved those goals and objectives, for the acquisition of which we had acquired this homeland.

At the end of the ceremony Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha also inaugurated a tree plantation campaign in front of the new academic block. A special prayer was offered for the development and prosperity of the beloved homeland. Similarly a flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day was held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore. The university was fully decorated with national flags, banners, and buntings to give a festive look.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar formally inaugurated the function by waving the national flag. Later, a cake cutting ceremony was held in the Conference Room in which Syed Jaffar Zaidi and Nazir Qaiser highlighted the sacrifices of the leaders of Pakistan Movement. All Deans, Chairpersons, and administrative staff attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said that UET has played a key role in the progress of Pakistan. The hard work of UET engineers was rewarding us in competing with the modern age to the best of our ability. The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore also celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and zest on Saturday.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies, walks, seminars, patriotic songs, VC massage regarding Independence Day, UVAS Documentary and in connection with plant for Pakistan tree plantation ceremonies featured the day at all UVAS campuses.

The day began with Quran Khawani and special prayers in the university mosque for the martyrs and for the progress and prosperity of the country and university.

Later UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad hoisted the national flag at Ravi Campus Pattoki while Principal Officer Students Affair Prof Dr Athar Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan, Principal Officer Ravi Campus Dr Arshad Javid and a large number of faculty members and administrative staff with their families and children attended in these ceremonies.

Meanwhile Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani also hoisted the national flag at City Campus Lahore. The university also arranged a walk on this occasion.

The University of Okara celebrated Independence Day with the theme ‘Love & Peace for Pakistan’. The celebrations started with flag hoisting. The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar hoisted the national flag. This was followed by cake cutting and plantation at the campus.

A seminar was also organized where the students and teachers highlighted the Pakistan movement, two-nation theory and visions of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

Addressing to the seminar, the VC told that we had many reasons to celebrate as Pakistan was a free, growing and promising country. In this regard, he cited the example of the UO which made remarkable development despite financial and infrastructural odds.

“We are a positive and resilient nation. We keep on moving despite all hiccups”, said the VC.

He also stressed the need of focusing on human rights and, in this regard, he reiterated the resolve to provide free education with all necessary facilities to the physically challenged students.

The guest speaker, Prof Dr Rubina Zakar, Director Institute of Social & Cultural Studies of the University of the Punjab, argued that in order to make Pakistan a prosperous country, we needed to focus on basic human rights including right to education, health and dignified life.

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) also celebrated Independence Day of with traditional zeal. The Independence Day celebration commenced with flag hoisting by UMT president Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Rector UMT Dr M Aslam and DG UMT Abid HK Shairwani.

Ibrahim Hassan Murad said the Independence Day reminded us of our vision to transform the country in accordance with Quaid-i-Azam’s dreams. He said that our homeland Pakistan was a gift of decades of struggle. This particular day is not only celebrated to pay homage to the sacrifices of our forefathers, but also offer us a unique opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to follow and carry forward their legacy to the new generation, he added.