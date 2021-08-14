Four killed in Karak incidents

KARAK: Four persons were killed in separate incidents in the district on Friday, police said.

In the first incident in Zeriwala area of Takht-i-Nusrati tehsil, Sher Daraz and his two sons Mushtaq Ahmad and Muhammad Ibrahim were shot dead by their enemies over a land dispute. The bodies were handed over to their relatives after autopsies in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital at Takht-i-Nusrati.

On the complaint of relatives of the victim family, police registered FIR of the incident

Also in the Mandawa area, one Tariq Usman was shot dead by his real brother Khalid Usman over some domestic issue.