Governor Chaudhry Sarwar announces to contest next general elections

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar while announcing participation in the next general elections said that the biggest beneficiary of opposition's split is the PTI government.

The opposition cannot bring 'no-confidence move' against the government, no matter how hard it tries, said the governor while talking to the media after inaugurating a filtration plant installed by Friends of Lahore's Anwar A Ghani at Governor’s House.

Ch Sarwar stated that in the coming elections, he would be actively participating in politics. Answering to a question, he said “The PML-Q is our ally and they are with us for the country's prosperity and progress.” Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has never talked about overthrowing the federal or provincial governments, adding that their reservations would be addressed and they would be taken on board on all matters.

While commenting on the issue of permitting PML-N leaders to go abroad, he stated that this was a matter to be handled by the federal government and Interior Ministry so he would not comment on it.

Talking about Punjab Aab-e-pak Authority, Ch Sarwar said 1,500 projects were being executed expeditiously and would be completed till December 2021 and almost 8 million people would get clean drinking water in the first phase.