Bilawal appoints Najamuddin as KP PPP president

ISLAMABAD: In a major move Thursday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Najamuddin Khan as president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in place of Humayun Khan.

According to the party sources, the change in PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was due as in June this year the party chairman appointed new office- bearers of the PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa except its president. Humayun Khan held a meeting with Bilawal in Karachi and assured him of serving the party as a worker.