ARL, EPD join hands for tree plantation

RAWALPINDI: Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) in collaboration with Punjab Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Rawalpindi launched monsoon tree plantation “Plant for Pakistan” campaign at ARL vegetable farm, Morgah, Rawalpindi the other day, says a press release.

Guests from EPD, National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) and National Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC) participated in the ceremony. Chaudhry Nazeer, Chairman Environment Divisional Committee and Rafeeq Ahmed, Deputy Director- EPA inaugurated the ceremony by planting trees.

Sardar Lall Khan, Manager HR & Admin, briefed the guests about ARL’s initiatives taken for the protection of environment and biodiversity Conservation. Representatives of EPD appreciated ARL’s endeavors and assured their full support for such activities.

This campaign is in the continuation of ARL’s plantation drive in which ten to twelve thousand healthy plant saplings are planted every year.