Three die in POF Wah blast

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah on Thursday faced an accidental explosion in one of its plants due to technical fault.

As many as three employees of the POF died while two were injured owing to the explosion, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The injured were evacuated to hospital and the accident site was cleared, it said, adding the situation was controlled by POF’s technical emergency response team. Further details of the incident were to follow, it said.