Traffic cops challan couple for misbehaviour

A man and a woman travelling in a car verbally abused and misbehaved with traffic police officials in the Tibet Centre area on MA Jinnah Road after they were stopped for wrong-way driving.

The cops impounded their car and fined them as well. A video of the incident was also shared on social media. However, the traffic police closed the case after the couple paid the challan and apologised in written for their misbehaviour at the Preedy police station.

ANF arrests three

The Anti-Narcotics Force claimed to have arrested three drug smugglers on Thursday. An ANF Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station team intercepted a suspicious car near Al-Asif Square on the Super Highway and recovered 64 kilograms of high quality hashish and 10 kilograms of opium from their possession. The suspects were identified as Amanullah, son of Amir Ali, his wife Yasmin and Rizwan, son of Mazhar Islam.