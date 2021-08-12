Man kills father over property dispute

LAHORE:A man stabbed his father to death over a property dispute in Hayer here on Wednesday. Accused Usman was frustrated over a property dispute with his father. On the day of the incident, he stabbed his father Arshad, 55, to death when he was sleeping. Police arrested the accused and removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Police were investigating.

Robbers kill man: A 70-year-old man was shot dead by some unidentified suspected robbers on resistance in North Cantonment here on Wednesday. Muhammad Shafiq was on his way home after withdrawing Rs1.5 million from a bank. When he reached near Zarar Shaheed Road, some unidentified suspected robbers intercepted him to snatch the money. When he resisted, they opened fire and injured him. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and started searching the suspects.

hit to death: A man died in a road accident in Manawan on Wednesday. The unidentified victim was trying to cross road when a speeding car hit him. The victim received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.

Two held: Defence-A police on Wednesday arrested two suspects for display of firearms on social media. The arrested suspects have been identified as Ali Hamza and Hammad Saghir. The suspects few days back had uploaded pictures and videos with firearms on social media. They had also hurled abuses at police and administration on social media. Police arrested the suspects, recovered the weapons and registered a case against them.

Man beaten: A man was beaten by locals of Ghaziabad when he was allegedly harassing people by firing in the air. Ali Sher was doing firing in the air with his accomplices when the area people gathered there and gave him a good thrash. Police said they would initiate legal action against the suspect after completion of legal formalities like medical examination. Ali Sher was nominated in various cases of drugs abuse, illegal weapons, murder and aerial firing. He was booked for keeping a polio team in illegal detention.