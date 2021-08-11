Hospitals issued alert advisory for Muharram

LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has issued alert advisory to all teaching hospitals and medical colleges and universities with regard to Muharram-ul-Haram.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, Specialised Healthcare Secretary Muhammad Aamir Jan asked the heads of medical institutions to prepare contingency plans for hospitals in a bid to provide prompt health care in Muharram. He directed them to ensure duty roaster for all medical staff, availability of medicines, anti-snake venom and other facilities to deal with any eventuality in Muharram. Muhammad Aamir Jan directed them to ensure availability of ambulance and close coordination with Rescue 1122. He said security staff should be kept alert. He said blood bags in large numbers should be arranged and specialist doctors be asked to be available in ICUs, HDUs and corona wards.

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Sarah Aslam directed the officers concerned to complete all the tasks related to mobile vaccination. She said mobile vaccination teams be allocated timely on entrance and exit of the majalis and processions in Muharram. Sarah Aslam also stressed upon observance of Covid-19 SOPs. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department had derived a comprehensive plan for vaccination of the participants in majalis and mourning processions in Muharram.

Sarah Aslam said that in Punjab, more than 20.5 million citizens had been vaccinated till now. In the last 24 hours, a total of 74,411 people were vaccinated in Lahore. A total of 3,225,582 people had been vaccinated in Lahore. She said there was an increase in corona cases as 1144 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the province. During the last 24 hours, 14 deaths were reported in Lahore. Around 533 new cases were reported in Lahore. During the last 24 hours, 8.6 per cent positivity ratio was recorded in Lahore.

recover: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has informed that around 313,290 corona patients recovered so far, while 698 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. Muhammad Aamir Jan, Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab said this while chairing a meeting here Tuesday. The additional secretaries Dr Asif Tufail and Amir Ghazi were present in the meeting. He said that in view of corona pandemic, the department had made sufficient arrangements that out of 6,359 beds reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, 4,852 beds were lying unoccupied.