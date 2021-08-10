200 Afghan students enrolled in COMSATS

ABBOTTABAD: As many as 200 Afghan students have got admission to COMSATS University,

Abbottabad Campus, said an academician on Monday.

Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan, director COMSATS, told an orientation session that both neighbouring countries have historic relations. “We are happy to host all the students but I advise students to not engage in any political, ethnic or other hostile activities,” he added.

The ceremony was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, Project Director HRD Higher Education Commission Jehanzeb Khan and others.The session concluded with the distribution of gifts among all the students, followed by refreshments.