MULTAN: The Parks and Horticulture Authority has decided to plant more than 10,000 mango saplings on greenbelts and in parks.

This was said by PHA Chairman Ijaz Hussain Janjua along with Secretary Irrigation Amir Khattak while planting saplings at Shah Shams Park. He said that a survey had been started to select points in the city and the sowing of seedlings had also been started in the nursery. He added that fruit and commodity trees would be planted throughout the city. Mango trees were the identity of Multan and the PHA would plant them on greenbelts, he added. The secretary irrigation appreciated the efforts of the PHA and expressed his determination that the department would plant trees in the nursery.

LALAMUSA: The monsoon tree plantation campaign was inaugurated in Government ID Janjua College for Women here on Saturday.

The chief guest, Syed Wajahat Husnain, along with Principal Syeda Rubab Jaffri inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling. Director Education Gujranwala Division Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah and Deputy Director Colleges Tahir Aziz were also present on the occasion.