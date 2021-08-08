MoU signed for research projects on diseases

LAHORE: Institute of Public Health (IPH) and Health Services Academy, Islamabad will jointly start advance courses in public health, joint research programmes on diseases and capacity-building and training of faculty members for which World Health Organization (WHO) would extend cooperation and technical assistance to both the educational institutions.

In this connection, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed at the IPH, Birdwood Road. Former Punjab Governor and Chairman Board of Management of IPH Lt-Gen (Retd) Khalid Maqbool, WHO representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala, VC HSA, Islamabad Dr Shehzad Ali Khan and Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir signed the documents. Faculty members of IPH, WHO Punjab representative Dr Jamshed, Dr Yahyah and the staff members of the IPH were present.

In her inaugural speech, Dean IPH Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that the Institute of Public Health in collaboration with Health Services Academy, Islamabad, would soon start advance courses in public health, exchange programmes of faculty members as well as the students would also be chalked out, besides joint research projects on diseases, capacity building and training of staff of both the institutions. She said IPH would be declared as Communicable Disease Control (CDC) Centre for this purpose PC1 of Rs338 million has been approved by the P&D department.

Vice Chancellor / Dean Health Services Academy, Islamabad Dr Shehzad Ali Khan, in his speech said that HSA is already in collaboration with the international medical educational institutions and the Institute of Public Health, Lahore would also get benefit from this opportunity. Dr Shehzad said, “After facing dengue and Covid-19 epidemics we reach this conclusion that all the provinces, institutions and the health experts have to gather at one platform and concerted efforts should be made to overcome such crisis.”

Dr Palitha Mahipala of WHO was of the view that spendings on the provision of healthcare services to people is not expenditure but it is precious investment. He assured that WHO would extend all possible help and guidelines for starting advance public health courses and training programs. Dr Palitha observed that expertise in resource management is also essential for maximum utilisation of available resources.

While talking to the participants, Khalid Maqbool said all institutions concerned and medical experts should joined hands and work together to foresee the trend and patron of new diseases in coming years and make some strategy for forecasting and controlling the outbreaks/epidemics. He said IPH is ready to play its role enthusiastically.

Khalid Maqbool said the challenge of Covid-19 was a big and very difficult challenge but due to timely and effective steps taken by the government and with help of Allah Almighty, the situation remained under control.