Inquiry to determine failure in averting Lahore blast despite tip-off

ISLAMABAD: An inquiry is underway to determine negligence in foiling an attack aimed at Jamaatud Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed despite the fact that one of the attackers had defected and shared information with the intelligence officials weeks before the blast occurred.

Naveed, one of the would-be attackers, changed his mind a couple of weeks before the execution of the plan. Initially, he confided details to the police guarding the residence of Hafiz Saeed and was later escorted to the officials of an intelligence agency for debriefing. However, according to the sources, nobody took his information seriously.

This was in contrast with the outrage his defection caused among his collaborators.

Not only were they worried about the failure of the plan under preparation, they feared he might divulge details about the entire network and other operations. At one point, Naveed’s handlers decided to eliminate him but their efforts failed after he went into hiding.

According to officials privy to details, Naveed resurfaced on the radars of investigators as they grilled the arrested accused who were actively involved in this operation. At this point, it was decided to investigate into why no action was taken after Naveed shared tell-all details.

Initially, the justifications were given that pre-emptive measures were taken in light of Naveed’s disclosures but they failed to satisfy the high-ups. As the inquiry into this negligence was ordered for fixing the responsibility, the attack case was shifted to another section within the agency for investigation.

The News reported on August 3 about Naveed whose role was never mentioned in any presser done by the government while sharing details of the Lahore blast.

A well-placed CTD official had however confirmed to this correspondent that Naveed volunteered the information about the terror plot a couple of weeks before it occurred that left three people killed and 24 injured including a police constable.

The blast took place on June 23 about which Naveed had informed on June 7, reported The News. His role was to conduct recce of the area where high-value target was in residence. For this purpose, he started a property business and set up an office in a flat nearby. At times, he would invite JuD volunteers and policemen guarding Saeed’s residence at meals and socialize with them. Meanwhile, preparations were in progress to carry out the attack.

God knows what went in his mind but he decided to spill the beans on June 7. A theory goes that he belonged to the same sect which is practiced by JuD affiliates and it could be the probable reason for the change of heart but its authenticity couldn’t be confirmed. Regardless of the fact that what was the trigger behind his decision, he approached the officials at the police picket there and made a confession. The police subsequently shared the information with JuD officials.

The security agencies were also taken into the loop which debriefed him. The CIA Police, it is learnt, further interrogated him and referred him onward to another agency. He was released later on. Whether all of the stakeholders didn’t find his story credible or took preventive measures in the light of his revelation isn’t clear. A well-placed official of CTD Punjab told The News that preventive steps were taken after Naveed’s disclosure.

However, the fact remains that the blast nevertheless occurred and it became international news just two days before the FATF review that kept Pakistan grey.